Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 G4 (8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,278
Coworker handed this to me to sell for him, I have it in my hands now.
2 ISSUES:
- HDMI port isnt working, Windows detects a monitor plugged in, but nothing displays, I plan to swap the HDMI riser tonight/tomorrow (this usually fixes the issue)
- this unit gave me a CMOS error at bootup...think it was off for a few months. Ill get and install a new CMOS battery, but I have a wake tomorrow afternoon and a funeral Friday, so might be the weekend before I have time.
HP Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x Hdmi, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $125 shipped via USPS priority, well packed, can plan to ship Monday
