Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,204
Another Mini in grat condition, HP Mini model 800 G3, few scuffs from average use, no issues
Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win11 23H2
240gb 2280 Nvme (there is an open space for a 2.5in drive and Ill send along the mounting screws/grommets)
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $75 shipped via USPS priority
Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win11 23H2
240gb 2280 Nvme (there is an open space for a 2.5in drive and Ill send along the mounting screws/grommets)
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $75 shipped via USPS priority