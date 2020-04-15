Todays Sale :> DDR3 sticks (GSkill and Patriot)

Found these in my memory drawer, sitting in an AS bag, I popped them into my test machine and it fired up and all memory was recognized in the BIOS and Windows.

Shipping via USPS Priority

I have 2x 2GB GSkill sticks that are F3-10666CL9D-4GBNQ (DDR3-1333 CL9-9-9-24 1.50v, Intel XMP Ready)

I also have 2x 4GB Patriot sticks that are Patriot Viper Extreme, PN# PXD38G2133C11K, black and copper colored



Hows $10 shipped on the GSkill and $25 on the Patriot?