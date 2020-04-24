Todays Sale :> DDR3 4gb and 8gb sticks

Pulled from working machines Im no longer using or parted out.



prices are shipped via USPS priority



(4) 4GB DDR3 1600mhz sticks of Corsair XMS

sticker reads "CMX8GX3M2A1600C9" and "1600mhz 8GB (2x 4GB) 9-9-9-24 1.65v ver2.12"

*these are 2 pairs of 2x 4gb so 4x 4gb

$25 for 2 sticks shipped or $40 for all 4



(4) 8GB DDR3 1600mhz sticks of Corsair Vengence LP

sticker reads "CML32GX3M4A1600C10" and DDR3 32GB (4x 8GB) 10-10-10-27 1.50v ver 5.20

*this is a 4x 8gb kit, but I would split it if wanted

$40 for 2 sticks shipped or $70 for all 4



OR..........all of it for $95