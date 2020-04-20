Todays Sale :> Coolers galore !

While working from home and listening to the kids watch Frozen/Frozen II for the 30th time....Anyways, figure someone can use these coolers:Zalman CNPS10X Performa- no original fan though! but I can include a Lian Li 120mm fan- looks to have all the accessories, original box tooCorsair H100i- dual 120mm fans- 240mm radiator in excellent condition- includes the 8 screws that fit through the case, through the fan and into the radiatorDeep Cool unknown- single 120mm fan- AMD bracket (not sure if its AM4 or AM3 but it fits am FM2 socket board I have)- bottom of heatpipe/cpu pad to top of the cooler is 6.25 inchesI can do $20 shipped for a single one, or all for for $50 shippedHere are some links I found for 2 items:>