Todays Sale :> Coolers galore !

dbwillis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,806
While working from home and listening to the kids watch Frozen/Frozen II for the 30th time....
Anyways, figure someone can use these coolers:
Zalman CNPS10X Performa
- no original fan though! but I can include a Lian Li 120mm fan
- looks to have all the accessories, original box too
Corsair H100i
- dual 120mm fans
- 240mm radiator in excellent condition
- includes the 8 screws that fit through the case, through the fan and into the radiator
Deep Cool unknown
- single 120mm fan
- AMD bracket (not sure if its AM4 or AM3 but it fits am FM2 socket board I have)
- bottom of heatpipe/cpu pad to top of the cooler is 6.25 inches
I can do $20 shipped for a single one, or all for for $50 shipped
Here are some links I found for 2 items:>
https://www.amazon.com/Zalman-Performa-CPU-Cooling-CNPS10X/dp/B00350O5DK
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Liquid-Cooling/Dual-Radiator-Liquid-Coolers/Hydro-Series™-H100i-Extreme-Performance-CPU-Cooler/p/CW-9060009-WW
Anyways, figure someone can use these coolers:
Zalman CNPS10X Performa
- no original fan though! but I can include a Lian Li 120mm fan
- looks to have all the accessories, original box too
Corsair H100i
- dual 120mm fans
- 240mm radiator in excellent condition
- includes the 8 screws that fit through the case, through the fan and into the radiator
Deep Cool unknown
- single 120mm fan
- AMD bracket (not sure if its AM4 or AM3 but it fits am FM2 socket board I have)
- bottom of heatpipe/cpu pad to top of the cooler is 6.25 inches
I can do $20 shipped for a single one, or all for for $50 shipped
Here are some links I found for 2 items:>
https://www.amazon.com/Zalman-Performa-CPU-Cooling-CNPS10X/dp/B00350O5DK
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Liquid-Cooling/Dual-Radiator-Liquid-Coolers/Hydro-Series™-H100i-Extreme-Performance-CPU-Cooler/p/CW-9060009-WW
Attachments
-
238.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited: