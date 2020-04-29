Todays sale :> Cooler Master cpu liquid cooler

dbwillis

dbwillis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
7,827
Pulled this from an AMD PC I'm parting out.
No problems, very clean.
Dual 120mm fans
240mm radiator (obviously !)
All screws and includes the rgb color cabling
AMD cpu attachment! Came off an Asus strix B450

How's $60 shipped
 

