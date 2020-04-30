Todays Sale :> ATX Power Supply extension kit (red colored)

dbwillis

dbwillis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
7,830
Not sure of the brand...pulled it from a PC Im parting out..PSU was EVGA, cooling was Coolermaster, case was 'Cougar', so your guess is as good as mine.

Main motherboard ATX extension cable, 24 pin (RED)
Motherboard 8 pin CPU power extension cable (RED and Black)
(2) PCIe video power cable extensions (RED)

Looking for $20 shipped, or make me an offer, will post pics shortly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top