Todays Sale :> Asus Tuf laptop (15.6 led, i5 11400, RTX 3050, 64gb, 2tb)

Asus Tuf F15 FX506HC 15.6” gaming laptop. I bought it here on [H] in August, but the wife changed to work from home 4 of 5 days instead of 2 out of 5, so me playing any games on the 1 day I wouldnt disturb her, killed that thought.
Originally from Staples last June. Excellent shape.
Will reset it before shipping, currently on Windows 11 Pro 23H2
I bought it with 32gb and 512gb Nvme but swapped those out
144hz screen
i5 11400H (6 core, 12 thread)
64gb DDR4 3200 (2x 32gb)
2tb Samsung 980 Pro NVME
RTX 3050
Thunderbolt 4
looking for $600 shipped, will ship in a laptop bag, inside a packed box via USPS priority
