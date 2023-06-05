Todays Sale :> AMD Combo

dbwillis
Fully working machine, currently in use in the garage/shop for music playing duties and quick lookups of things.
Gigabyte B450M DS3H-Wifi https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/B450M-DS3H-WIFI-rev-10-11-12-13#kf
--- comes with IO plate and wifi antenna
Ryzen 5 3600 6 core, 12 thread CPU 3.6ghz Base, 4.2ghz Boost (NO COOLER) https://www.amd.com/en/product/8456
2x 4GB sticks of DDR4 2800mhz (can get exact brand later tonight)
512gb SK Hyniz HFMS512GDJTNG-8310A NVME drive
Fresh install of Win11 Pro (lic tied to motherboard)
Looking for $125 shipped
