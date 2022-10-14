Todays Sale :> 7 inch touchscreen external monitor (MIMO brand)

Decommissioning an entire building, found a few of these in a storage bin, Only have 1 to sell though....teammates grabbed handfuls before me.
Theres a few scuffs on the case, tried to catch them in the pics, but the screen looks great. Some sticker residue ill remove best I can.

Comes with the storage cover and the ~2ft USB cable, it uses a standard USB cable so if you need a longer one, it should be easy to find.
Comes with the stylus slid into the holder built into the LCD case
Plugged into Win11 22H2 and it came right up without any configuration, didnt install the touch drivers
Model is a MIMO Touch2, 16x9, 800x480 >>>>> https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-touch2
Drivers >>>>>>> https://www.mimomonitors.com/pages/drivers-touchscreen

Pics coming, I put a 2.5inch Sata drive in the LCD pic as a physical reference.

Looking for $45 shipped, well packed, via USPS priority
 

