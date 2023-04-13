Todays Sale :> (7) 256gb 2.5inch SSD drives (oem pulls) and 2.5>3.5 drive trays

These drives came in OEM HP drive trays for 3.5 slots.

The 2.5 drive clips into the black carrier, which slides into the metal carrier, which has the sata power and data connections in the normal 3.5 drive location

Anyone wants the 8 trays, I can add them to the all 7 drives combo for $70 total

If someone wants just the carriers, I can do $23 shipped



edit - all 7 SSD sold

Upgraded a bunch of machines to 2tb Nvme drives, have these 256gb drives available.

No issues with the drives, just needed more space.

Hoping to sell the drives in a package deal if possible.

Looking to get $60 for all 7 drives, shipped