Todays Sale :> 64GB DDR4 2666mhz (4x 16gb) and i7 9700k

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,708
Pulled from a working machine, each stick placed into individual AS bag
4 sticks, no issues
HyperX Fury HX426C16FB3K4/64 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4 2666MHZ CL16 DIMM

How about $140 for the memory?


i7 9700k, bare cpu, pulled from same system the memory was, placed into single AS bag and then into small bubble bag
Hows $140 for the CPU?

shipping via USPS Priority (well packed of course)
Tried to gauge the prices wqell, let me klnow if Im way off for some reason !
 
Last edited:
