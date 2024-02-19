Todays Sale :> (6) 256gb M2 2280 drives with heatsinks (new/pulls)

I have these 6 drives I pulled from brand new HP Z2G9 SFF machines right out of the box for an upgrade.
I erased all 6 via Diskpart / clean.

Heatsinks can be removed, I removed one and took a pic of the drive sticker, which notes Gen4 x4 on it

MTFDKBA256TFK which comes back to Micron, and they have an HP PN on the sticker as well
https://www.micron.com/products/ssd/usage/client-ssd/part-catalog/mtfdkba256tfk-1bc1aab

Looking for $18 each or $75 for all 6, shipped, via USPS Priority
 

