Todays Sale :> (5) Nvidia Quadro P400 cards (new/pulls)

Pulled these cards out of a bunch of service machines...no need for great graphics in a machine thats just going to run a service.New, probably under an hour use on them while building the machine, then it was pulled and put into an AS bag.full height bracket on the card, I dont have any other brackets, bare cards/no cables2gb GDDR5, 3x mini display port outputsLooking for $40 each, shipped via USPS Priority, I will need a day or so to get packing