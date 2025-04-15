Todays Sale :> (5) HP ProDesk Mini '600 G6' (i7, 16gb, 512gb, Win11 Pro)

dbwillis
I had these aside for a customers business, he died Sunday, so no longer needs them !
These are in excellent condition with a fresh install of Win11 Pro 24H2 with all windows updates
- only changes made were power settings to full/no sleep, Settings>System>Notifications>Additional Settings = off and Windows updates = on
- local account created 'owner' with no password (its an admin account)
i7 10700T (8 cores, 16 threads) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo
16gb DDR4 Sodimm 2933 mhz (Hynix branded, 2x 8gb sticks) *some might be 1x 16gb stick
512gb Nvme drive, OEM HP drive but made by Samsung (1 open slot as well)
NO WIFI, but the slot is there but I assume an HP branded wifi card is needed for it to work, I haven't used wifi in any, so not sure what works
Comes with 65w HP AC adapter, brand new, and black USB HP mouse, also new
Back panel connections : 2x Display port, 1x HDMI, 1x Intel LAN, 4x USB, 1x power
Front panel connections : 2x USB, headphone/mic, 1x USB-C
Looking for $200 each shipped via USPS Priority mail, obviously Im not carrying a leaning tower of Pisa into the PO, so i can ship a few each day.
3 sold, 5 available
CPU Link
HP Datasheet
HP Quickspecs
$10 from each goes to the forum!
