Todays Sale :> (5) HP ProDesk Mini '600 G6' (i7, 16gb, 512gb, Win11 Pro)

I had these aside for a customers business, he died Sunday, so no longer needs them !These are in excellent condition with a fresh install of Win11 Pro 24H2 with all windows updates- only changes made were power settings to full/no sleep, Settings>System>Notifications>Additional Settings = off and Windows updates = on- local account created 'owner' with no password (its an admin account)i7 10700T (8 cores, 16 threads) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo16gb DDR4 Sodimm 2933 mhz (Hynix branded, 2x 8gb sticks) *some might be 1x 16gb stick512gb Nvme drive, OEM HP drive but made by Samsung (1 open slot as well)NO WIFI, but the slot is there but I assume an HP branded wifi card is needed for it to work, I haven't used wifi in any, so not sure what worksComes with 65w HP AC adapter, brand new, and black USB HP mouse, also newBack panel connections : 2x Display port, 1x HDMI, 1x Intel LAN, 4x USB, 1x powerFront panel connections : 2x USB, headphone/mic, 1x USB-CLooking for $200 each shipped via USPS Priority mail, obviously Im not carrying a leaning tower of Pisa into the PO, so i can ship a few each day.3 sold, 5 available$10 from each goes to the forum!