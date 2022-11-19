Today's Sale :> (3) Quadro video cards and (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, W10)

Another Mini in great condition, model 800 G3i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhzFresh install of Win10 22H2This one doesn't have an ssd, will ship with a 500gb Seagate 7200rpm drive with a decent amount of use, but has no issues.Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priorityAlso have (2) Quadro M4000 cards, 4x DP outputs, few scuffs on the outside of the cards, no issues with the cards though, $45 each shipped via USPS priorityAlso have (1) Quadro P400, full height card, 3x miniDP outputs, new/pull, comes with 2x MiniDP to DP dongles, $25 shipped