Today's Sale :> (3) Quadro video cards and (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, W10)

Another Mini in great condition, model 800 G3
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
This one doesn't have an ssd, will ship with a 500gb Seagate 7200rpm drive with a decent amount of use, but has no issues.
Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priority
Also have (2) Quadro M4000 cards, 4x DP outputs, few scuffs on the outside of the cards, no issues with the cards though, $45 each shipped via USPS priority
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-m4000
Also have (1) Quadro P400, full height card, 3x miniDP outputs, new/pull, comes with 2x MiniDP to DP dongles, $25 shipped
