Todays Sale :> (3) HP ProDesk Mini '600 G6' (i7, 16gb, 512gb, Win11 Pro)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,737
I had these aside for a customers business, he died Sunday, so no longer needs them !
These are in excellent condition with a fresh install of Win11 Pro 24H2 with all windows updates
- only changes made were power settings to full/no sleep, Settings>System>Notifications>Additional Settings = off and Windows updates = on
- local account created 'owner' with no password (its an admin account)
i7 10700T (8 cores, 16 threads) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo
16gb DDR4 Sodimm 2933 mhz (Hynix branded, 2x 8gb sticks) *some might be 1x 16gb stick
512gb Nvme drive, OEM HP drive but made by Samsung (1 open slot as well)
NO WIFI, but the slot is there but I assume an HP branded wifi card is needed for it to work, I haven't used wifi in any, so not sure what works
Comes with 65w HP AC adapter, brand new, and black USB HP mouse, also new
Back panel connections : 2x Display port, 1x HDMI, 1x Intel LAN, 4x USB, 1x power
Front panel connections : 2x USB, headphone/mic, 1x USB-C

Looking for $200 each shipped via USPS Priority mail, obviously Im not carrying a leaning tower of Pisa into the PO, so i can ship a few each day.

5 sold, 3 available

CPU Link
HP Datasheet
HP Quickspecs

$10 from each goes to the forum!
 
Last edited:
From experience you can put in most any half card mini pcie wifi card into one of these. They should already have the antenna and mini coax leads wired and routed to the card socket. Great little units. Awesome seller.
 
SunnyD said:
From experience you can put in most any half card mini pcie wifi card into one of these. They should already have the antenna and mini coax leads wired and routed to the card socket. Great little units. Awesome seller.
Click to expand...
Also easily upgraded to 2.5 or 10 gig networking. 3 of these makes a fantastic proxmox cluster for a home lab.
 
I only found the 2.5g part on ebay LINKY but its for the 800 series and these are the 600 series
 
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
FYI, if someome does purchase one of these and needs good fast WiFi, you can get either a Intel AX210NGW (WiFi 6E) or a Intel BE200 (WiFi 7) m.2 based WiFi card itself on AliExpress for $11.50 and $17.00 respectively, with free shipping if purchasing $10 or more, and no coupons would be needed there for those prices (right now). These cards are much faster than any WiFi adapter that would have come with a computer circa that era that that ProDesk 600 model was built. I have a few Dell and Lenovo Micro PCs with those cards in them, the Intel BE200 can install on Win 10 but you just can't utilize the very latest WiFi 7 only spec and band with it on that OS, it needs Win 11 OS, but it will still be able to operate at least on WiFi 6e on Win 10 OS. For most Micro PCs I'd just go with the AX210NGW myself to save the 35% or so cost.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top