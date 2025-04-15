Todays Sale :> (3) HP ProDesk Mini '600 G6' (i7, 16gb, 512gb, Win11 Pro)

FYI, if someome does purchase one of these and needs good fast WiFi, you can get either a Intel AX210NGW (WiFi 6E) or a Intel BE200 (WiFi 7) m.2 based WiFi card itself on AliExpress for $11.50 and $17.00 respectively, with free shipping if purchasing $10 or more, and no coupons would be needed there for those prices (right now). These cards are much faster than any WiFi adapter that would have come with a computer circa that era that that ProDesk 600 model was built. I have a few Dell and Lenovo Micro PCs with those cards in them, the Intel BE200 can install on Win 10 but you just can't utilize the very latest WiFi 7 only spec and band with it on that OS, it needs Win 11 OS, but it will still be able to operate at least on WiFi 6e on Win 10 OS. For most Micro PCs I'd just go with the AX210NGW myself to save the 35% or so cost.