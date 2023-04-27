Todays Sale :> (3) HP Mini (1) Quadro P400 (1) i7 10700

Busy night !I have (3) HP Mini 800 G3 models, with the following specs:(Unit A)i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhzFresh install of Win10 22H2256gb SKHynix 2.5in SSDComes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wiresthe front right USB port is broken, the plastic part is broken off, I plan to hot glue the socket closed so the metal tabs do not move and short out, the other front and 4 rear ports work aok.Looking for $70 shipped via USPS priority---------------------------------------------------------------------(Units B and C)i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhzFresh install of Win10 22H2240gb Intel S3510 2.5in SSDComes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wiresLooking for $80 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed of course---------------------------------------------------------------------Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, dont have the low profile one.Pulled from a new machine that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP donglesLooking for $25 shipped---------------------------------------------------------------------(1) single i7 10700 chipWas pulled from a brand new HP workstation that fell off the hand truck and didnt boot up afterwards.Doubt the CPU encountered any danger in the 2ft fall, most likely the motherboard or PSULooking for $125 shippedCan ship Saturday, maybe Friday, latest would be Monday if I run out of packing materials.23M34