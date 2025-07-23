  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Todays Sale :> (3) AJA HDMI converters (new in box)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,855
Bought 6 of these for a project and only needed 3, theyve sat around (unused and in the box on the shelf) for a while and newer machines convert graphics via a PCIe slot card, so no need for these.
AJA ROI-HDMI
https://www.aja.com/products/roi-hdmi#features

Manuals and apps are able to be downloaded (Mac and Windows), box contains the AJA device, Power supply, USB cable and a welcome card

No idea..kind of a niche item, new is ~$1200 maybe $400 shipped?
 
