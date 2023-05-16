Todays Sale :> (2) Nvidia Quadro P400

dbwillis
Pulled from new machines that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.
Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, full height bracket installed, comes with accessories box, which Ill open later..should contain low pro bracket and MiniDP to DP adapters.
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25ea shipped via USPS....
23M8
