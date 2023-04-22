Today's sale :> (2) Nvidia Quadro M4000

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,854
Pulled from a machine for an upgrade, clean cards with no issues.
One card has the extension on the end for support in some chassis. (Can be unscrewed if wanted)
Looking for $45 shipped each, well packed via USPS priority
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-m4000
23M31
