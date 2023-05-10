Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 series

dbwillis
2 units to sell, prices are shipped, using USPS and well packed. Both units are clean (G4 barely even has any scuffs on it), both are perfectly working without issues other than the G3 fan, drop of oil might take care of that.
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $180
Another clean unit, this one has a fan noise, pretty faint, but you can hear the fan if you listen. Usually I replace the failed fans with these, but Im out right now >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/225155586256
Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...i76700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 240gb Intel S3510 series SSD drive
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $85
