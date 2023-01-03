Today's Sale > (2) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, W11)

Another pair of clean units, no issues, running great.HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95wi7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)Latest firmware and biosRear connections:2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LANFront connectionsheadphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-CThese do not have the original HP PSU, but they come with HP PSU that work perfectly fine (have been running 1+yr on them)The PSU are from a HP graphics laptop, think it was 150w, another was from an HP docking station, that was I believe 200w.PSU have sticker residue which I will clean offCannot ship till ThursdayShipping via USPS priority, well packedLooking for $230 each