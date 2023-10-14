Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11) *with issue

dbwillis
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Issue with both of these is the HDMI port doesnt work. I replaced the HDMI add on/riser board with a known good one, but it still doesnt output anything. Windows display properties sees a 2nd monitor plugged into the HDMI port, and detects when its unplugged, but nothing displays. Reset BIOS, HDMI board plug and MB socket looks perfect, nothing burned up on the MB, plus theres a thick plastic protector under the HDMI riser for protection already.
Looking for $120 shipped, each, via USPS Priority.
