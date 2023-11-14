Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G4 * (1) HP Mini 800 G9 (i7 12700, 16gb, 512gb, RTX3050, Win11) * (1) HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop

(1) HP Mini 800 G9
i7 12700T
1x 16gb DDR5 Sodimm
512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)
Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2
Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP + 1 mini HDMI on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16
This is a new unit with about 4 days use
Fresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activated
Comes with HP 180w AC adapter of course and 3x miniDP to DP and 1 mini HDMI to HDMI (all for the Nvidia card)
Looking for $650 shipped via USPS Priority
*****************************************************************************************************************************************************************
(1) HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook
This is a new/old stock, still have the original box, fiber keyboard shipping sheet/cover, original plastic bag the laptop was shipped in.
This has been sitting as a spare unit since 10-2021.
I JUST opened it and fired it up and wiped Win10 and installed Win11 23H2 last night
Perfect condition

Intel Core i5-10310U (4 cores @ 1.7 with Turbo to 4.4ghz)
Intel UHD graphics
14in screen with 1920x1080 res, anti glare
16gb DDR4 sodimm memory
512gb Nvme drive
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06680927
Looking for $300 shipped
*****************************************************************************************************************************************************************
(2) HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
1 unit has a slight chipset fan noise when cold and will likely need a new fan at some point (I usually grab a few new ones from eBay, but am out right now)
1 unit gave me a CMOS battery message after it sat disconnected for a few days, I believe I should have some new batteries still to put into it
Looking for $110 shipped (each) via USPS Priority
 

Added 2x G4 machines to the thread and dropped prices on all items
 
