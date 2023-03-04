Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 500gb, W10)

Another pair of Mini in great condition, model 800 G3
Both have the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
500gb 7200rpm Sata drive (2.5 inch, laptop style)
* one has a WD HDD and the other has a Toshiba HDD


Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priority
 
