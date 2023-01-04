Today's Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, W10)

Two more clean unitsFresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz1x 240gb 2.5 Intel Sata ssd (model S3510)Comes with 90w ac adapterShipping via USPS priority, well packed.Looking for $90 shipped, eachCan ship Friday am, but will try to ship Thursday