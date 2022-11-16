Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 3 (i7, 8gb, 240gb ssd, W10)

Two more clean units
Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 240gb 2.5 Intel Sata ssd (model SSDSC2BB2406)
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $100 shipped, each
 
