Todays Sale :> (2) Dual port network cards

Pulled from working HP dev box, only have the low profile bracket for them though.
HP 361T, dual port, each is 1Gb, PCIe connection
Looking for $10 each or $14 for both, SHIPPED !
https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c03352569
