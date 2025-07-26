Todays Sale :> (2) AMD multi core 64gb combos

Asustek TUF Gaming B550-Plus with IO plate

Ryzen 5 5600G (6 cores, 12 threads, 3.9ghz)

Samsung 512gb NVMe drive (Win11 Pro digital license tied to the combo)

64gb DDR4 (4x 16gb sticks) will check on the memory brand/part number tonight



This is my daily driver and works perfectly, no issues, Im going to try and move over to a laptop full time...again.

IO plate comes with the combo, and I think I have the OEM heatsink brackets that go on the MB....I have to check.

I currently run a big air cooler that bolts through and that Im keeping.

Mem runs at 2666mhz in this combo..I haven't overclocked it at all, I do mostly VM work, so cores and memory was my need.

Looking for $250 shipped





Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wifi)

Ryzen 7 5800x (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.8ghz)

64gb memory (4x 16gb sticks) currently runs at 2666mhz, I will check on the memory brand/part number tonight

512gb NVMe drive (Skhynix OEM Hp brand) *might be a Win11 Pro digital license tied to the board...not sure though



IO plate comes with the combo, and I think I have the OEM heatsink brackets that go on the MB....I have to check.

I currently run a big air cooler that bolts through and that Im keeping.

Looking for $275 shipped