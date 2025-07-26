  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Todays Sale :> (2) AMD multi core 64gb combos

Asustek TUF Gaming B550-Plus with IO plate
Ryzen 5 5600G (6 cores, 12 threads, 3.9ghz)
Samsung 512gb NVMe drive (Win11 Pro digital license tied to the combo)
64gb DDR4 (4x 16gb sticks) will check on the memory brand/part number tonight

This is my daily driver and works perfectly, no issues, Im going to try and move over to a laptop full time...again.
IO plate comes with the combo, and I think I have the OEM heatsink brackets that go on the MB....I have to check.
I currently run a big air cooler that bolts through and that Im keeping.
Mem runs at 2666mhz in this combo..I haven't overclocked it at all, I do mostly VM work, so cores and memory was my need.
Looking for $250 shipped


Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wifi)
Ryzen 7 5800x (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.8ghz)
64gb memory (4x 16gb sticks) currently runs at 2666mhz, I will check on the memory brand/part number tonight
512gb NVMe drive (Skhynix OEM Hp brand) *might be a Win11 Pro digital license tied to the board...not sure though

IO plate comes with the combo, and I think I have the OEM heatsink brackets that go on the MB....I have to check.
I currently run a big air cooler that bolts through and that Im keeping.
Looking for $275 shipped
 
