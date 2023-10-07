Todays Sale :> 2.5 drives galore

dbwillis
All drives were wiped and placed into an AS bag, I might need a business day to gather enough packing.
This bunch were pulled from brand new machines to replace with SSD's.
Seagate Barracuda 500gb, 7200rpm, "ST500LM034" - DOM 23JAN2022
Seagate Barracuda 500gb, 7200rpm, "ST500LM034" - DOM 25JAN2022
Seagate Barracuda 500gb, 7200rpm, "ST500LM034" - DOM 23JAN2022
Seagate Barracuda 500gb, 7200rpm, "ST500LM034" - DOM 23JAN2022
Seagate Barracuda 500gb, 7200rpm, "ST500LM034" - DOM 23JAN2022
- would like $15 each, or $22 for 2, or all 5 for $35
This bunch was pulled from working machines, have no issues
Intel SSD DC 3510, 240gb, "SSDSC2BB240G6" - not seeing any date codes on them
- have 6 of these SSD.
- would like $15 each, or $22 for 2, or all 6 for $35
-------------all 6 SSD sold
