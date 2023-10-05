Todays Sale :> (2) 10Gb Copper network cards (new/pulls)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,121
Pulled from a new workstation that needed the PCI slot for another device.

Bare card, has low profile bracket installed, DOES come with the full height bracket as well.

Came in a Supermicro 1U machine, card is a Supermicro but Broadcom chips, PN = AOC-STG-b2T
https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/accessories/addon/AOC-STG-b2T.php

Looking for $150 shipped for both
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed of course
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top