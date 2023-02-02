Todays Sale :> (15) 500gb 2.5inch 7200rpm Sata drives

All drives pulled from machines upgraded to SSD, drives were wiped, no issues

It will take me a few days to pack them up, would hope to sell in a bunch, I dont need this many backup drives sitting around.

They are older drives, but the machines they came out of had no HDD issues, so they should be good





5x Toshiba 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives

3x HGST 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives

3x Seagate 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives

4x WD Black 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives



Hows $50 shipped for all ?