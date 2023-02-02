Todays Sale :> (15) 500gb 2.5inch 7200rpm Sata drives

All drives pulled from machines upgraded to SSD, drives were wiped, no issues
It will take me a few days to pack them up, would hope to sell in a bunch, I dont need this many backup drives sitting around.
They are older drives, but the machines they came out of had no HDD issues, so they should be good


5x Toshiba 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives
3x HGST 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives
3x Seagate 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives
4x WD Black 500gb, 7200rpm, sata drives

Hows $50 shipped for all ?
 

