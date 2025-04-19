Todays Sale :> 14TB of NVMe Drives (working pulls)

dbwillis
Upgraded some machines and have these to sell.
They came out of HP Z2G5 tower machines and were used as temp disks for Avid software, had easy lives
All were wiped and placed into an AS bag
Price is each, shipped, via USPS Priority, well packed.
2TB, NVMe, Gen4x4, OEM HP by Samsung branded
Samsung PN MZVL22T0HBLB-00BH1
Model MZ-VL22T00
PM9A1
HP PN M10396-003
Looking for $65 each
----> 6 SOLD Have 1 drive available
($5 each goes to the forum)
