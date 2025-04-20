  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Todays Sale :> (10) 16gb Laptop Sodimms (DDR4 3200mhz)

Pulled from some laptops I was doing an upgrade on
HP OEM sticks, but Samsung sticker, no issues, were pulled out and placed into an AS bag.

Would prefer to sell in a pair of 2x 16gb sticks, but open to selling a single stick if wanted.

10 sticks of 16gb, non ECC, unbuffered
Markings on sticker :
Samsung S04AA101054060E987
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
M471A2K43DB1-CWE


Looking for $35 per pair, shipped via USPS Priority mail
 
