Todays Sale :> (10) 16gb Laptop Sodimms (DDR4 3200mhz)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
2FA Enabled
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,742
Pulled from some laptops I was doing an upgrade on
HP OEM sticks, but Samsung sticker, no issues, were pulled out and placed into an AS bag.
Would prefer to sell in a pair of 2x 16gb sticks, but open to selling a single stick if wanted.
10 sticks of 16gb, non ECC, unbuffered
Markings on sticker :
Samsung S04AA101054060E987
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
M471A2K43DB1-CWE
Looking for $35 per pair, shipped via USPS Priority mail
HP OEM sticks, but Samsung sticker, no issues, were pulled out and placed into an AS bag.
Would prefer to sell in a pair of 2x 16gb sticks, but open to selling a single stick if wanted.
10 sticks of 16gb, non ECC, unbuffered
Markings on sticker :
Samsung S04AA101054060E987
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
M471A2K43DB1-CWE
Looking for $35 per pair, shipped via USPS Priority mail
Last edited: