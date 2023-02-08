Todays Sale :> (1) Quadro RTX6000 (24gb, 4608 Cuda cores)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,738
This is a new/sealed in the box card, from HP, we needed an A6000 caard for this project, not this one..

Selling this for a coworker but I have it in my hands right now, can ship Thursday

https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-rtx-6000

Looking for $1400 shipped via USPS Priority, well well packed. (thats about 75% bay pricing)
 
