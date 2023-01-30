Todays Sale :> (1) Quadro P400

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,718
Pulled from a working machine, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf.

Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, dont have the low profile one.
Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400

Looking for $25 shipped via USPS....might take me a day or two to get packing
Paypal works !

23J13
 
