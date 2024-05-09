Todays Sale :> (1) ProDesk Mini 600 G6 (i7 10700T, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
This unit IS my home HyperV server, it has a cosmetic issue where the front panel has a section missing.
Not a functional issue, just cosmetic, will post a pic shortly
I will need a day to wipe my files from it.
There is a Windows license in the BIOS, I plan to install Win11 after dinner tonight
HP ProDesk 600 G6 >>> https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707309
i7 10700T (8cores, 16threads) >>> https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...-16m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz/specifications.html
16gb memory (2x 8gb 2933mhz sodimms)
512gb Nvme (Samsung...oem HP)
Fresh install of Win11 Pro
Rear outputs: 2x DP, 1x HDMI, 4x USB)
Front outputs: 2x USB, 1x USB-C)
Comes with 150 HP AC adapter
Looking for $280 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
(Missing piece goes around the Logitech USB plug)
