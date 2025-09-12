  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Todays Sale :> (1) Oyen Digital 2TB USB-C Rugged External drive

Clearing out the parts pile in the garage in prep for pellet stove fuel
Oyen Digital MiniPro, rugged external drive, USB-c

Online reports its an SSD inside, but I havent opened it up.
Black color housing and black rubber protection
Comes with a black or orange 15 inch cable (specify which one you want...I need one myself)
Only info Ive found:
https://oyendigital.com/u32-shadow-dura-2tb-usb-c-rugged-portable-hard-drive.html
https://www.amazon.com/MiniPro-USB-C-Rugged-Portable-Solid/dp/B0741DNKK6?th=1
Currently reformatted exFat and shows 1.81TB free
Hows $50 shipped
 
