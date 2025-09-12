Todays Sale :> (1) Oyen Digital 2TB USB-C Rugged External drive

dbwillis
Clearing out the parts pile in the garage in prep for pellet stove fuel
Oyen Digital MiniPro, rugged external drive, USB-c
Online reports its an SSD inside, but I havent opened it up.
Black color housing and black rubber protection
Comes with a black or orange 15 inch cable (specify which one you want...I need one myself)
Only info Ive found:
https://oyendigital.com/u32-shadow-dura-2tb-usb-c-rugged-portable-hard-drive.html
https://www.amazon.com/MiniPro-USB-C-Rugged-Portable-Solid/dp/B0741DNKK6?th=1
Currently reformatted exFat and shows 1.81TB free
Hows $50 shipped
