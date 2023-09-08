Todays Sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro RTX6000 (dual slot, 24gb) new/pull

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,075
Pulled from a new machine that was upgraded to an A6000 card, maybe has 1 days use on it.
https://www.nvidia.com/content/dam/...e/quadro-rtx-6000-us-nvidia-704093-r4-web.pdf

dual slot card (as expected)
24gb ECC memory
Perfect working condition
Outputs: 4xDP 1.4, 1x USB-C
Bare card, no display adapters or power adapters
https://www.nvidia.com/content/dam/...e/quadro-rtx-6000-us-nvidia-704093-r4-web.pdf

Hard to gauge price on such a high end card, I see non working ones on the bay going for 1800, lets say $900 shipped, well well packed via USPS Priority
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top