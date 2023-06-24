Today's sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro P4000 and (2) Quadro P400

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,946
P4000 was pulled from a rack mount workstation, had an easy life in a cool data center.
Looking for $120 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p4000
2x P400 were pulled from new machines that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.
2gb DDR5 memory, full height bracket installed, comes with accessories box, which contain low pro bracket and MiniDP to DP adapters.
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25 each
Looking for $120 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p4000
2x P400 were pulled from new machines that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.
2gb DDR5 memory, full height bracket installed, comes with accessories box, which contain low pro bracket and MiniDP to DP adapters.
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25 each
Last edited: