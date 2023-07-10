Today's sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro P400

dbwillis

Pulled from a new machine that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.

Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket installed and I think I have the low profile one too.
Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400

Looking for $25 shipped
 
