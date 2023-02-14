Todays Sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro P400

dbwillis
Pulled from a working machine, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf.
Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, dont have the low profile one.
Does NOT come with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles, give me a few days if you want those, but I can get them
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25 shipped via USPS
23F9
