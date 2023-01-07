Today's Sale:> (1) Nvidia Quadro P400

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,680
Pulled from a new machine and placed into AS bag. Maybe a handful of hours on it at most.
Full height bracket on the card, I dont have the low profile bracket.
3x MiniDP outputs
Can include 3x MiniDP to DP dongles if you want them, just let me know
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400

Looking for $30, shipped via USPS priority, well packed

23J5
 
