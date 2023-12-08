Todays Sale :> (1) Mini 800 G3 * (1) Mini 800 G4 * Microsoft LifeCam HD-5000

dbwillis
2 HP Mini in great condition:
HP Mini model 800 G3, few scuffs from average use, no issues
Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win11 23H2
240gb 2280 Nvme (there is an open space for a 2.5in drive and Ill send along the mounting screws/grommets)
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $70 shipped via USPS priority
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $120 shipped via USPS Priority
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Microsoft LifeCam HD-5000
This has been sitting on my desk unused for a while, I dont have much use for it since I have a few laptops.
Win10 and 11 do not need any drivers for this, plug n play
https://www.cnet.com/reviews/microsoft-lifecam-hd-5000-review/
Looking for $20 shipped via USPS Priority
Heres a still pic from about 4 ft away
