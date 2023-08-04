Todays Sale :> (1) HP ZBook 17 G2 (i7, 32gb, Quadro, Win10) *not for an old lady!

I have this laptop hanging around the shop, was going to partner it with a Resin 3D printer or 3D Printer, but the wife squashed that idea saying I had too much stuff sitting around.Laptop is in good condition, battery last a while while browsing and doing some videos in VLC.Outside does have some scuffs, nothing major, but Ill mention it.Also missing the rubber tip on the mouse pointer....Ill check, but do not think I have any that fitWill get pics up tonightIntl i7 4710MQ (will confirm, it may be the i7 4810MQ)32gb SoDimms (4x 8gb)1x 512gb Sandisk SSD drive (space for another SSD if you tape it in place or get the HP carrier)NVIDIA Quadro K4100M with 4gb dedicated video17.3" diagonal LED-backlit FHD DreamColor UWVA IPS anti-glare (1920 x 1080)Keyboard is in good condition as wellFresh install of Windows 10 Pro with all updates from WindowsUpdate.Comes with HP AC adapter, believe its a 230w unitLooking to get $90 plus actual shipping costs (guessing 20-30 via USPS Priority)