Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G9 (i7 12700, 16gb, 512gb, RTX3050, Win11) and (1) HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop

This is a new unit with about 4 days use

This is a new/old stock

(1) HP Mini 800 G9i7 12700T1x 16gb DDR5 Sodimm512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP + 1 mini HDMI on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USBFront connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-CFresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activatedComes with HP 180w AC adapter of course and 3x miniDP to DP and 1 mini HDMI to HDMI (all for the Nvidia card)Looking for $675 shipped via USPS Priority(1) HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook, still have the original box, fiber keyboard shipping sheet/cover, original plastic bag the laptop was shipped in.This has been sitting as a spare unit since 10-2021.I JUST opened it and fired it up and wiped Win10 and installed Win11 23H2 last nightPerfect conditionIntel Core i5-10310U (4 cores @ 1.7 with Turbo to 4.4ghz)Intel UHD graphics14in screen with 1920x1080 res, anti glare16gb DDR4 sodimm memory512gb Nvme driveIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 comboLooking for $310 shipped