Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10700, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,093
This has very little use and it's in perfect condition!
i7 10700 (8 core, 16 thread) 2.9ghz base, 4.7ghz turbo
2x 4gb DDR4 Sodimms- 2666mhz
1x 512gb SkHynix (OEM HP) NVMe drive (space available for a 2.5inch sata drive, mounting screws included)
2x dp outputs, 1x vga output
Fresh install of Win11
Intel video (uhd 630) Intel lan (i219lm)
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c0670784
Looking to get $390 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
