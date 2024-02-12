Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10700, 16gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,285
This has very little use and it's in perfect condition, AC adapter is still in the bag!
i7 10700 (8 core, 16 thread) 2.9ghz base, 4.7ghz turbo
1x 16gb 2933mhz Sodimm (1 open slot)
1x Intel 512gb Nvme (additional open slot)
Open slot for a 2.5 drive and Ill include the drive screws/grommets
2x dp outputs, 1x vga output
Fresh install of Win11 23H2
Intel video (uhd 630) Intel lan (i219lm)
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
Looking for $350 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
i7 10700 (8 core, 16 thread) 2.9ghz base, 4.7ghz turbo
1x 16gb 2933mhz Sodimm (1 open slot)
1x Intel 512gb Nvme (additional open slot)
Open slot for a 2.5 drive and Ill include the drive screws/grommets
2x dp outputs, 1x vga output
Fresh install of Win11 23H2
Intel video (uhd 630) Intel lan (i219lm)
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
Looking for $350 shipped via USPS priority, well packed