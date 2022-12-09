Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10 series, 8gb, 512gb SSD, W10 Pro) Factory sealed !

dbwillis
Unit is still in the HP box, sealed, not opened yet, so it has the factory Win10 Pro image on it (with the included fairly minimal HP bloatware)
i7 10700k (8 core, 16 thread) 3.8ghz, 5.1ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
WD 512gb SSD (2280 nvme type)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Can open the box and wipe the factory Win10 image and reinstall vanilla 22H2 (Win10 or Win11 advise what you want me to do)
Looking for $440 shipped USPS priority
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
